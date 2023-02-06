Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

CVS, Walmart among stores cutting pharmacy hours

Pharmacies cutting hours
By Jack Cooper
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stores are getting ready to cut pharmacy hours across the country including in Arizona as a new report from the Wall Street Journal says most stores are continuing to face staffing shortages following the pandemic.

Starting in March, Walmart will be closing its pharmacies at 7 p.m., they used to be open until 9 p.m. Meanwhile, CVS isn’t saying yet when they’ll close pharmacies every day but say changes are coming in the spring.

The push is on to get more people into pharmacy schools like at the University of Arizona. While administrators there say class sizes are full, it’s not the same story across the country.

There are fewer pharmacy schools around the nation and schools are seeing smaller class sizes.

And at the pharmacies, pharmacists are taking on a larger role because of the pandemic and not necessarily getting paid enough to show for it.

“So you have immunizations, you have point-of-care testing, you have prescribing in certain instances and also dispensing medications in a safe manner,” pharmacist on faculty at the University of Arizona Amy Kennedy said. “And we want to be doing those things, pharmacists are really well equipped to do those things but when you add all those things and you don’t get reimbursed, you can’t pay your people effectively to provide safe and effective care to patients.”

13 News reached out to CVS for an interview to ask what people should do if their local pharmacies are closed or are facing a shortage but they denied our request.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday morning.
Tucson Police investigate shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon and Valencia
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
State Route 83 was closed briefly because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

Latest News

Pharmacies cutting hours
Pharmacies cutting hours
Gabriela Garcia says she never imagined being able to share her story.
Mom overcomes addiction, repairs relationship with kids thanks to Phoenix Rescue Mission
FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease...
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
The NFL is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a potentially life-saving endeavor.
NFL will offer free CPR training during Super Bowl week