FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The chill is back!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, February 6th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona with plentiful sunshine, light winds, and highs well above normal. That warm-up is short-lived as our next weather system dives into the region today. This system will be a dry one for us, but will drop high temperatures 15° to 20° (compared to Sunday’s highs) and kick up wind gusts. A ridge of high pressure starts to build mid to late workweek, allowing highs to warm back into the 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

