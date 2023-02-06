Advertise
Hospitals are as full as ever even as triple virus threat eases

The respiratory virus threat is easing across the country, but hospitals are still as full as...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV is easing in the United States.

Most states are now reporting low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

According to federal data, emergency room visits for these viruses are a third of what they were a month ago, flu hospitalizations are nearly as low as they have been since October and hospitalizations for COVID-19 has been trending downward for the past few weeks.

However, hospitals are about as full as they have ever been during the pandemic.

At least 75% of available beds across the country were in use for all of 2020.

Experts are warning that the high capacity will not likely change any time soon because people are coming to the hospital sicker than in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
State Route 83 was closed briefly because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

