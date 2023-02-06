Report: Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jason Rowley, the Phoenix Suns president and CEO, has reportedly resigned according to ESPN’s senior NBA writer Baxter Holmes.

The news comes about a month and a half after ESPN published a story regarding misconduct allegations extending beyond team owner Robert Sarver, including verbal abuse, retaliation and intimidation.

Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned from the team, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/yuhWDCBjsV — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) February 6, 2023

Rowley has been with the organization since 2007 and team president since 2012. On Dec. 19, ESPN reported that Rowley told a group of employees that he would not resign.

Last month, it was announced that mortgage executive Mat Ishbia was finalizing a deal to purchase the Suns and WNBA team Mercury from Sarver. That deal is expected to close soon.

