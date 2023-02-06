Advertise
Report: Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigns

Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned following an ESPN report with allegations...
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned following an ESPN report with allegations of workplace misconduct.(Credit: NBA)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jason Rowley, the Phoenix Suns president and CEO, has reportedly resigned according to ESPN’s senior NBA writer Baxter Holmes.

The news comes about a month and a half after ESPN published a story regarding misconduct allegations extending beyond team owner Robert Sarver, including verbal abuse, retaliation and intimidation.

Rowley has been with the organization since 2007 and team president since 2012. On Dec. 19, ESPN reported that Rowley told a group of employees that he would not resign.

Last month, it was announced that mortgage executive Mat Ishbia was finalizing a deal to purchase the Suns and WNBA team Mercury from Sarver. That deal is expected to close soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates as they come in.

