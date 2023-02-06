Advertise
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

State Route 83 was closed because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.
State Route 83 was closed briefly because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5.

According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.

The highway is expected to remain limited to one lane until about 8 p.m. they said.

