Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

State Department switches to Calibri font

The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. State Department has changed its font style.

The agency is now using the Calibri font in all of its communications.

The State Department had been using Times New Roman since 2004.

The Internal Diversity and Disability Group recommended the Calibri font because they said it is simpler and easier to read, especially for those with dyslexia or aging eyes.

Calibri also offers a wider range of characters, so it works well in other languages.

Times New Roman has more flourishes, which can cause some visual recognition issues, especially on screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday morning.
Tucson Police investigate shooting involving juveniles near Alvernon and Valencia
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
Oro Valley Police respond to suspicious package at Home Depot
State Route 83 was closed briefly because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

Latest News

Both nationwide chains are reportedly feeling the pinch of pharmacy staffing shortages.
CVS, Walmart among stores cutting pharmacy hours
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Aerials of derailed train on fire (no sound)
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
National Guard activated to help Ohio town as train derailment smolders