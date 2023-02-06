Advertise
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night.

According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m. that a truck had been stolen from a tow yard in Chandler. Police and DPS were also notified that the tow company had started tracking the truck using GPS. At that point, they found it along Interstate 10 headed west from Sky Harbor airport. At that point, troopers initiated a pursuit near the I-10 stack.

The chase continued for about 17 miles, with a top speed of 80mph, before troopers attempted another spike strip in an Avondale neighborhood. Troopers say at that point, the suspect tried to take off on foot but was apprehended. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

DPS tells Arizona’s Family that one trooper suffered a minor injury to his hand during the spike deployment. No other injuries were reported.

The unidentified suspect now faces multiple felony charges, including theft, burglary, aggravated DUI, drug possession, and weapon misconduct.

