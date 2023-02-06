Advertise
TikTok users come together to help buy woman’s new wheelchair

TikTok users came together to help a woman buy a new wheelchair.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The kindness of strangers on social media recently get on woman some much needed help. When supporter’s heard her story, they stepped up in a big way ... and that is Something Good.

In 2018, Danika Whitsett was in a devastating car accident in Arizona that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She’s had the same wheelchair since then, and it’s fallen into disrepair. So Danika reluctantly posted a video on TikTok, sharing that even after insurance, a new chair would cost over $5,000.

Her story began to spread and users immediately started donating to Danika’s GoFundMe account, raising $5,000 in just a day. And the donations kept rolling in, climbing to $20,000.

Danika is overwhelmed by the generosity. “I started actually crying happy tears and I was like, I don’t understand,” she said. “I just remember feeling so thankful.”

She hopes that by sharing her story that it brings change and makes necessities more affordable for others in similar situations.

