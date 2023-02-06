Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided.

Two people in the car, 20-year-old Ryan Au and 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen, died at the scene. Four people in the truck suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The PCSD said Au was speeding on Gates Pass when he swerved into the oncoming lane and hit the truck head-on.

