Two star-studded Super Bowl parties coming to the Phoenix-area

The Super Bowl LVII is almost here and the parties are starting all across Phoenix and beyond.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Super Bowl week will be filled with all sorts of activities, from the Super Bowl Experience to ESPN’s Mainstreet Tailgate and much more! Tons of celebrities are heading to the Valley of the Sun to perform or party. We’ve combed through all the parties, and here are two that are sure to be epic!

Let’s start with a party in an airplane hangar with one of the biggest names in hip-hop, Drake. Sounds pretty amazing! The h.wood group’s homecoming experience is returning to the Super Bowl again after a star-studded event in Los Angeles in 2022.

The company, which owns restaurants and clubs, is set to throw one of the best parties in Phoenix the Friday before the Super Bowl. Drake will perform during a concert at Scottsdale Hangar One. A Drake concert in a plane hangar? Sounds good!

John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group told Billboard that they saw a huge success with their popup party in L.A. last year, saying “this year’s lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend.”

According to the promoters, the two-story space at Scottsdale Hangar One will showcase artists and experiences. There will also be music by Zack Bia & Night Owl Sound. The tough part is, getting in. The event is invite-only, so the only way is if you know someone.

RELATED: Arizona Biltmore to host invite-only party in time for Super Bowl LVII

If that party isn’t impressive enough, wait until to hear who will be hanging out at Arizona Biltmore Resort the Saturday before the Super Bowl. Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Peyton & Eli Manning, Devin Booker and Chris Paul are expected to attend the Fanatics party at the Arizona Biltmore. And those are just the guests!

Billionaire Michael Rubin, the creator of sports apparel shop Fanatics, is throwing the party where Travis Scott, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Chainsmokers will perform. The guest list, which included major A-listers, does not even account for celebrities who may show up. Here are some photos from last year’s event in L.A.

Ruben’s parties have been known to draw some of the most influential people in sports, music, media and entertainment. His party is set to start on Saturday afternoon ahead of the big game. And, as you can imagine, this one is nearly impossible to get into. Ruben’s party, like the Drake event, is invite-only. Security is sure to be tight, so don’t bother trying to slip into either of these events.

