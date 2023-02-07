Advertise
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store

Authorities said this man has stolen more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a...
Authorities said this man has stolen more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect has hit the sunglass store at La Encantada Mall Shopping Center at least four times in the last six months.

The PCSD said the most recent incident came on Jan. 26, 2023.

The suspect has been described as a 20- to 30-year-old white man with dark brown or blond hair. He is around 5-foot-8.

He has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and one on his right calf. He usually wears a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

