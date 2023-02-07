Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect has hit the sunglass store at La Encantada Mall Shopping Center at least four times in the last six months.

The PCSD said the most recent incident came on Jan. 26, 2023.

The suspect has been described as a 20- to 30-year-old white man with dark brown or blond hair. He is around 5-foot-8.

He has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and one on his right calf. He usually wears a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

