Betting on Super Bowl? There are about 2,000 different bets you can make

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the first time, the Super Bowl will be played in a state which has legalized gambling.

Since it’s one of the most bet-on sporting events in America, it’s probably a good bet to do some homework and lay down a few ground rules before you toss money into the gambling pool.

“If you want to participate in sports betting, you set a limit and stick to it,” said Max Hartgraves of the Arizona Gaming Commission. “It’s just another form of entertainment for Arizonans to partake in.”

That’s likely rule number one. Don’t go over the limit you set for yourself.

It’s easy to get carried away since betting on the Super Bowl is more than just who wins or who loses, or whether they cover the spread.

Some betting sites will offer more than 2,000 ways to bet on the game.

They are called proposition bets or prop bets and can include things like how long the national anthem will last, how many passes thrown, how many passes are caught, how many times the team rushes the ball, or how many points will be scored.

If the betting parlors can think of it, you can bet on it.

“Really important for sports betting in which prop bets come into play, know your odds, know how sports betting works, understand what a money line bet is, what’s an over-under, what’s a prop bet,” Hartgraves said. “There are things you should know prior to partaking in sports betting.”

It’s probably a good idea to bet at a site, either online or in person, where there are known regulations and protections. There are 17 online sites and 25 retail wagering sites in Arizona. They can be found HERE. It’s likely a good idea to start before laying down a bet.

“What you’re talking about now is using those licensed operators which is really important to have a bunch of consumer protections,” he said. “Whenever you’re online, you really should be aware of any kind of scamming, don’t click on suspicious links.”

There is such concern about the problems that could crop up that the state attorney general has issued a news release warning bettors of the issues that could arise, like illegal betting sites, or offshore betting sites.

Just as there should be research before a bet is laid down, there should also be some research on the company that’s taking your money.

“Sports betting is a form of entertainment, your friends, family, college, it should be fun right,” he said. “It’s not a form of business, it’s not necessarily a way to make money and you should never feel you’re chasing losses.”

Addiction help can also be found on the state’s gaming website.

Last year, nearly one in 10 Americans wagered on the Super Bowl and nearly $8,000,000,000 in bets were made.

