Body found at Dobson Ranch Lake in Mesa

Crews in Mesa were called out to recover the body early Tuesday morning.
Crews in Mesa were called out to recover the body early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Mesa are investigating after reports of a body found floating at a popular lake early Tuesday morning.

Initially, reports came in of a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake, near the area of Dobson and Baseline around 5:15 a.m. However, police and firefighters say that an employee at the golf course had reported seeing a body in the water but was too far away to be certain. When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed a body was found in the water. Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that their efforts have turned into a recovery mission. At this time, crews are working to deploy a raft to recover the body.

No other information was immediately released. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

