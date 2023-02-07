Advertise
Deadly crash blocks traffic on EB I-10, SB I-19

A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction Tuesday, Feb. 7.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person died in a fiery crash that closed eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passenger car rear-ended a tractor-trailer just west of the junction at milemarker 259 shortly after 1 a.m.

The car became stuck under the rear of the trailer and caught fire. The car’s driver died in the crash and fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

