Deadly crash blocks traffic on EB I-10, SB I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person died in a fiery crash that closed eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passenger car rear-ended a tractor-trailer just west of the junction at milemarker 259 shortly after 1 a.m.

The car became stuck under the rear of the trailer and caught fire. The car’s driver died in the crash and fire.

No other injuries were reported.

