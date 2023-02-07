Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring-like temps take their own spring break!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, February 7th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system moving through northern Arizona Monday will be a dry one for us, but will drop high temperatures 15° to 20° (compared to Sunday’s highs) and kick up wind gusts. A ridge of high pressure starts to build mid to late workweek, allowing highs to warm back into the 70s Thursday through Saturday.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

