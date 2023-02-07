Advertise
Maricopa County officials considering splitting up the county

Two proposals have been presented which would break up the state's largest county.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County officials are once again considering splitting up the county.

There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge.

“This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the State legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.

The two proposals suggest dividing the county into four parts: a smaller Maricopa County, Hohokam County, Mogollon County, and O’odham County. The backers say that under one plan, voters would be able to decide if they want these separate parts. Allen said he believes taxpayers in the newly named areas will be soaked since they’ll have to pay to create a new sheriff’s department and all other essential county services.

“You’ll have to have three new court systems, three new community college board systems,” Allen said. “Whether you have a community college in that district at all, the Maricopa county hospital...” Republican Senator Jake Hoffman has already authorized one of the two proposals and says it allows plenty of time for the proposed counties to adjust accordingly.

In the past, Hoffman questioned election results and was one of the “fake electors” after the 2020 elections who baked Donald Trump and has sponsored numerous election-related bills over the past few years. When told that the bill is believed to be political revenge, Hoffman said, ”That couldn’t be further from the truth. This has absolutely nothing to do with elections.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

