Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Grant, Palo Verde

(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash near Grant and Palo Verde in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 6.

The Tucson Police Department said a 26-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The driver that hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the TPD.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia
Suspect Isaiah Manning was booked into Maricopa County Jail for weapons charges.
WATCH: Police shoot armed man walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
State Route 83 was closed briefly because of a brush fire near milepost 44 Sunday, Feb. 5.
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire