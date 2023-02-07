Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Grant, Palo Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash near Grant and Palo Verde in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 6.

The Tucson Police Department said a 26-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The driver that hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the TPD.

