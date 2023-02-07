Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

LIVE: Man scales Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below. He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Based on social media posts, the man climbing has been identified as Maison Des Champs, an activist also known as “Pro Life Spiderman.” According to his website, he climbs buildings to raise awareness for a charity called Let Them Live.

It’s unclear what charges he could face in Tuesday morning’s climb. Arizona’s Family has several crews on scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
Deadly crash blocks traffic on EB I-10, SB I-19

Latest News

Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents kept out as air checked near derailed Ohio train
Tucson restaurateur Halin Aslan knows many people who have nothing left after several...
Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes