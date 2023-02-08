Advertise
Christopher Clements ordered to remain in Pima County for duration of trial

Christopher Clements
Christopher Clements(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 was in a Pima County courtroom on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for a pre-trial hearing.

Isabel Celis
Isabel Celis(Celis Family)

Christopher Clements, who was sentenced last year to life in prison for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, will remain in Pima County for the duration of the trial, a judge ruled.

Clements’ attorneys argued he had to return to Maricopa County because of a medical appointment for a condition that could result in permanent eye damage, but the judge denied the request.

Clements was present in court and occasionally whispered to his lawyer. He also smirked a few times and was swaying back and forth in his chair, but he did not speak.

Jury selection from a pool of nearly 100 potential jurors begins Thursday.

