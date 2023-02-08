Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million

Kirk was shot and killed outside a Maryvale business on Nov. 2.
Kirk was shot and killed outside a Maryvale business on Nov. 2.(Mills + Woods Law/Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.

In the notice of claim, Kirk’s family claims he was defending himself and never fired his gun. The family says Kirk was running away from the motorcyclist and pulled out his gun and began waving it while searching for cover but never shot it. Lawyers say when police arrived at the scene, Kirk had thrown his gun on the ground and wasn’t armed when police shot him. “No police officers announced their presence. No police officers attempted to contact Leontae prior to opening fire on him,” the notice reads. The documents also say one sergeant shot Kirk seventeen times, while two other officers shot Kirk at least seven times each. Family also claims the motorcyclist lied when speaking to police to protect himself and said he pulled out his gun first at Kirk.

Lawyers say as a result of Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs. “It is expected that this will be amount approaching $25,000,000 for depriving his mother and daughter of the continued loving familial relationship they shared with Leontae, as well as the significant emotional and physical struggle they will be now forced to endure without consortium they could have shared for many years to come,” the notice reads. The head attorney told Arizona’s Family they’d be willing to settle for $25 million.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia
A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
One killed in crash near Interstate 10, I-19 interchange
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden declares in State of Union US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’
ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage
Human trafficking and aviation, cyber security are the top safety concerns ahead of the Super...
Human trafficking and aviation, cyber security top safety concerns ahead of Super Bowl
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops
Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops