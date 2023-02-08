Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.

In the notice of claim, Kirk’s family claims he was defending himself and never fired his gun. The family says Kirk was running away from the motorcyclist and pulled out his gun and began waving it while searching for cover but never shot it. Lawyers say when police arrived at the scene, Kirk had thrown his gun on the ground and wasn’t armed when police shot him. “No police officers announced their presence. No police officers attempted to contact Leontae prior to opening fire on him,” the notice reads. The documents also say one sergeant shot Kirk seventeen times, while two other officers shot Kirk at least seven times each. Family also claims the motorcyclist lied when speaking to police to protect himself and said he pulled out his gun first at Kirk.

Lawyers say as a result of Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs. “It is expected that this will be amount approaching $25,000,000 for depriving his mother and daughter of the continued loving familial relationship they shared with Leontae, as well as the significant emotional and physical struggle they will be now forced to endure without consortium they could have shared for many years to come,” the notice reads. The head attorney told Arizona’s Family they’d be willing to settle for $25 million.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.