FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Wednesday, February 8th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will warm us up gradually. Mid 60s return Wednesday, low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday. Wind will pick up again Friday through the weekend ahead of a storm that dips into Arizona Sunday. It brings us a chance for rain Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

