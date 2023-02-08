Pima County park fees expected to increase this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the Parks and Recreation’s new fee increase plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Soon, residents will be paying more to use facilities like campgrounds, sports fields and ramada.

The new fees begin on July 1, 2023. The money will be put towards things like a new pool and upgraded sports fields.

According to the department, 92% of the cities and counties in Arizona are already charging for use of fields for kids’ sports.

Victor Pereira, Director of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation, said he plans to put all of this money directly back into the community.

“The last comprehensive field increase was in 2009,” he said. “Our fee introduction is still well below the state of Arizona. These are not market-level fees, these are parks and rec fees. And that’s the way I want it to be.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of the key facilities that will be impacted:

Aquatics: The free adjustment will be proportional to operations and maintenance.

Campgrounds: Includes new fees for high demand and peak season and for premium sites that have electrical hook-ups.

Sports Fields: Introduces a usage fee for youth sports fields.

Ramada(s): Delineates between small and medium size ramada fees; introduces high demand/peak weekend fees; incorporates a new fee for constituents who would like to obtain a beer/wine special use permit while renting a ramada.

South East Regional Park/shooting range: The free adjustment will be proportional to operations and maintenance.

Special Events: The free adjustment will be proportional to operations and maintenance.

Community Centers: Introduces new fees for after-school and summer programs that incorporates a sliding scale approach for families in need.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.