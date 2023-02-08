Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County park fees expected to increase this summer

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the Parks and Recreation’s new fee increase plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Soon, residents will be paying more to use facilities like campgrounds, sports fields and ramada.

The new fees begin on July 1, 2023. The money will be put towards things like a new pool and upgraded sports fields.

According to the department, 92% of the cities and counties in Arizona are already charging for use of fields for kids’ sports.

Victor Pereira, Director of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation, said he plans to put all of this money directly back into the community.

“The last comprehensive field increase was in 2009,” he said. “Our fee introduction is still well below the state of Arizona. These are not market-level fees, these are parks and rec fees. And that’s the way I want it to be.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of the key facilities that will be impacted:

  • Aquatics: The free adjustment will be proportional to operations and maintenance.
  • Campgrounds: Includes new fees for high demand and peak season and for premium sites that have electrical hook-ups.
  • Sports Fields: Introduces a usage fee for youth sports fields.
  • Ramada(s): Delineates between small and medium size ramada fees; introduces high demand/peak weekend fees; incorporates a new fee for constituents who would like to obtain a beer/wine special use permit while renting a ramada.
  • South East Regional Park/shooting range: The free adjustment will be proportional to operations and maintenance.
  • Special Events: The free adjustment will be proportional to operations and maintenance.
  • Community Centers: Introduces new fees for after-school and summer programs that incorporates a sliding scale approach for families in need.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police responded to a shooting at a home near Alvernon Way and Valencia in Tucson early...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at home near Alvernon, Valencia
A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
One killed in crash near Interstate 10, I-19 interchange
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney

Latest News

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
University of Arizona cuts ribbon on a private room at McKale for nursing mothers
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’