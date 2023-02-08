Advertise
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths

Pima County to develop safe streets action plan
By Jack Cooper
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona.

The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is dedicated to safety on Arizona roads. Of that, $1.5 million is for Pima County.

Pima County is considered one of the deadliest when it comes to traffic crashes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The county sees deaths at almost 11 times higher than the average county.

County officials are finding ways to better understand what areas need the most help and to pinpoint the problem locations.

Crews are ready to do some research, including gathering data on crashes, safety, infrastructure and whatever else they can learn about areas known as hot spots. They also want public input, as a way to learn about roads that might not come up on crash reports.

The county will work with officials from Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and other surrounding cities and towns to set a standard when it comes to fixing roads and making them as safe as possible.

”We’re looking to build a safety culture. This is not something that we’re going to do once and then we put it away and go back to other business,” deputy director for the Pima County Department of Transportation Paul Casterano said. “We need to be conscious about safety performance on a regular basis so we can keep our focus on driving the crash trends and the performance safety numbers in the right direction.”

The goal is to have the action plan made in about 18 months. During this time, county officials say they plan to go after more grants to fix the roads and cut down on traffic deaths.

