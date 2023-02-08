University of Arizona cuts ribbon on a private room at McKale for nursing mothers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona on Tuesday opened the first lactation room inside the McKale Center, where moms can pump or breast-feed in a safe and comfortable environment.

This room is part of the university’s commitment to being family-friendly.

“As women, when you don’t have support and things are hard, it’s really hard to do your job and most of them quit,” said Wildcats head basketball coach Adia Barnes. “So, when you have something to reduce stress to make it more of a happy place, it’s a great thing.”

Barnes, a mother of two young children, is no stranger to finding a comfortable place to pump.

In 2021, she made headlines during the NCAA tournament when she needed to pump during half-time.

Being in that position, she understands the stress some of her colleagues and many working moms face.

“Most people do not have a space,” Barnes said. “If you share an office or have class you don’t have privacy, and that leads to stress which reduces your milk. To have a space that’s safe and comfortable makes it easier to do what you’re supposed to do and keep your job.”

This room is one of 12 new lactation spaces funded this year as part of the university’s family-friendly initiative. This room will be open to all university staff, students, fans and visitors.

The university hopes the room, along with the others around campus, will help mothers as they return to school or work.

“We have a lot of women that can tell stories about coming back to work and making that transition. It’s stressful,” said Krystal Swindlehurst, assistant vice president of the University of Arizona athletics. “It’s one more thing you have to worry about as a full-time working mom, and thanks to this initiative that stress level can now be relieved.”

Barnes said it shows how inclusive and supportive of women the university continues to be.

Both the university and Barnes said they see this as a positive step in keeping women from choosing between their careers and motherhood.

“To make it possible for you to work and maybe come back a little earlier and have access to this, it just enables you to do it because most women quit doing it because it’s so difficult,” Barnes said.

University officials said four more rooms are in development across the campus, while they expect five to six families to begin using the McKale room starting Wednesday.

