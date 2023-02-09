Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

The teens in a video seen placing a 'for sale' sign and bananas in front of a Tempe home,...
The teens in a video seen placing a 'for sale' sign and bananas in front of a Tempe home, targeting a 16-year-old who live there, were arrested and charged. Police did not elaborate on the charges.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.

The teens were caught on camera walking to the house of a multi-racial family near Warner Road and Rural Road around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. They put a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there.

RELATED COVERAGE: Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera

A friend of the family, Mathew Whitaker, said at the time that the most disturbing thing was seeing how brazen the suspects were putting the sign up, smiling and taking pictures, then posting the photos on social media. “The sign elicited all sorts of tropes and images about slavery and ownership, and their behavior signaled the same thing,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Edward Esquibel Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony...
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

Latest News

Super Bowl raises heart concerns
Super Bowl raises heart concerns
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.
Man admits to having child porn during job interview for El Mirage police, docs say
Christopher Clements
Jury seated for Christopher Clements’ second murder trial, opening statements set for Tuesday