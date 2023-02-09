Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.

The teens were caught on camera walking to the house of a multi-racial family near Warner Road and Rural Road around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. They put a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there.

A friend of the family, Mathew Whitaker, said at the time that the most disturbing thing was seeing how brazen the suspects were putting the sign up, smiling and taking pictures, then posting the photos on social media. “The sign elicited all sorts of tropes and images about slavery and ownership, and their behavior signaled the same thing,” he said.

