Extra Point Podcast: Phoenix Suns trade for Kevin Durant

(3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an emergency podcast as Kevin Durant is heading to the Phoenix Suns! The man who called it last summer on our show, Flex from Jersey, joins us to break down the blockbuster trade.

Cards miss out on Sean Payton. Now what?: Sean Payton will be the next coach of the Denver Broncos. So where do the Arizona Cardinals go from here in their head coaching search? Johnny Venerable of PHNX drops by to discuss.

Steve Nash returning to the Suns?: What should we make of incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia hanging out with Steve Nash? The man who broke the story, Greg Esposito of PHNX, joins The Extra Point to discuss.

Are the Chiefs going to be Super Bowl champs?: KCTV’s sports director Scott Reiss gives us a scouting report from Kansas City as the Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII.

The Legend of Brock Purdy: The Brock Purdy story started on a high school football gridiron of Arizona. Can the former Perry Pumas quarterback lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in Glendale? His quarterback coach Dan Manucci joins “The Extra Point” to discuss.

Throwing it down with Bill Walton: The Hall of Famer is back calling NBA games, and he will call the Suns game on Monday on his new show on the NBA app. Walton joined “The Extra Point” podcast to discuss.

Larry Fitzgerald, new Arizona pickleball team co-owner: Larry Fitzgerald is making a comeback to professional sports...but it’s not what you may think. Larry is the co-owner of the new AZ Drive, the Valley’s new professional pickleball team. The Drive debuts on Thursday Jan. 26 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. Larry joins The Extra Point to discuss.

1-on-1 with new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: Following his introductory press conference, new Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort talked with Mark McClune about his journey and the task ahead to rebuild the team.

