Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Fans traveling near and far to check out favorite celebrities at WM Phoenix Open

Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action and their favorite celebrities.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wednesday marked pro-am day at the WM Phoenix Open. “This is actually my first PGA tour ever. First time I’ve watched golf, period,” said fan Mike Burkhead.

Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action and their favorite celebrities. “We’re going to Shaq’s party Friday night, hoping to meet him and Snoop Dogg. We just ran into A-Rod, so that’s cool,” said two Chiefs fans, Dustin Dale and Mike Burkhead.

“Jason Aldean and Larry Fitzgerald. Obviously, being an Arizona Cardinals fan and born and raised in Arizona for generations. I love Larry Fitzgerald, and I love football,” said Scottsdale native Kristen Gorham. She says she looks forward to this event every year. “I’ve been coming for about sixteen years since I was 21, so I could drink. I’ve done where you can do the all-inclusive up to just the general tickets. I love it. It’s fun,” said Gorham. “It’s a yearly tradition whether it’s on a Wednesday or on a Saturday; I tend to come one of the days during the week.”

While others, like Chiefs fans Dale and Burkhead, say this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them. “Well, when the Chiefs beat the Bengals, we have a buddy here in Phoenix, so we decided to fly down and hang out with him and check out the festivities,” Dale said. They say it’s their first time at the Open, but it won’t be the last. “Oh, we are so excited, super excited,” said Dale.

For those wanting in on the fun, Scottsdale Fire Captain Mike Dolio says there are important precautions to take. “Hydrate the night before. If you try to hydrate while you get here and you’re starting to drink, and you’re becoming intoxicated, that’s too late,” Dolio said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
One killed in crash near Interstate 10, I-19 interchange
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Authorities said this man has stolen more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a...
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Valley Metro says it's actively working to recruit new security guards.
Valley Metro short on security guards going into busy Super Bowl weekend
It costs about the same as Uber or Lyft, but unlike those two services, there’s no surge pricing/
Waymo provides driverless rides for Super Bowl visitors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
Chiefs’ Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl
FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay...
Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage after behavior complaint in Glendale