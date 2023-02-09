Fans traveling near and far to check out favorite celebrities at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wednesday marked pro-am day at the WM Phoenix Open. “This is actually my first PGA tour ever. First time I’ve watched golf, period,” said fan Mike Burkhead.

Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action and their favorite celebrities. “We’re going to Shaq’s party Friday night, hoping to meet him and Snoop Dogg. We just ran into A-Rod, so that’s cool,” said two Chiefs fans, Dustin Dale and Mike Burkhead.

“Jason Aldean and Larry Fitzgerald. Obviously, being an Arizona Cardinals fan and born and raised in Arizona for generations. I love Larry Fitzgerald, and I love football,” said Scottsdale native Kristen Gorham. She says she looks forward to this event every year. “I’ve been coming for about sixteen years since I was 21, so I could drink. I’ve done where you can do the all-inclusive up to just the general tickets. I love it. It’s fun,” said Gorham. “It’s a yearly tradition whether it’s on a Wednesday or on a Saturday; I tend to come one of the days during the week.”

While others, like Chiefs fans Dale and Burkhead, say this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them. “Well, when the Chiefs beat the Bengals, we have a buddy here in Phoenix, so we decided to fly down and hang out with him and check out the festivities,” Dale said. They say it’s their first time at the Open, but it won’t be the last. “Oh, we are so excited, super excited,” said Dale.

For those wanting in on the fun, Scottsdale Fire Captain Mike Dolio says there are important precautions to take. “Hydrate the night before. If you try to hydrate while you get here and you’re starting to drink, and you’re becoming intoxicated, that’s too late,” Dolio said.

