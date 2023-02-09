Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the rollercoaster continues!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 9th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure moves in from the Pacific it will warm us up through Saturday. Wind gets gusty Friday through the weekend ahead of our next storm system. It will bring a 20% chance for rain Sunday night, a 30% chance 30% during the day Monday. Highs will drop to the upper 50s Monday.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Gusty.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 9th, 2023
