Former Pima County sergeant indicted on two counts of sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia has been indicted on two counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents, Garcia was indicted by a Pima County grand jury on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Garcia is set to be arraigned in Pima County on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but 13 News has been told the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office will handle the case due to a conflict of interest.

Garcia turned himself into authorities on Jan. 18 in connection with an incident that allegedly happened at his home during a holiday party last year.

According to the state, the victim was unconscious at the time of the alleged sexual assault. Garcia also allegedly contacted the victim to try to convince her not to make a statement that would implicate him.

On Jan. 31, Garcia was officially fired as promised by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

The sexual assault charges are not Garcia’s only legal trouble.

On Feb. 7, he was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released.

A confidential source told 13 News the crash happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Circle K at Cortaro and Thornydale.

The accident was caught on the security video. 13 News has filed a public records request to get a copy of that video.

Garcia allegedly fled the scene of the accident and drove home. The source said when deputies arrived at the house, they found Garcia’s car running with the driver’s door open.

