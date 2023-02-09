‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over.

Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years. They have four kids and six grandkids between the two of them. “It’s really a horrible tragedy,” Goodnow said. “When you look at the footage its basically a small miracle they are alive right now.”

Phoenix police say the driver ran them over around 7:30 a.m., claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Goodnow says Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.

Goodnow says Lisa has facial and ankle fractures. She is in a medically-induced coma because of brain bleeding. Kirt was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Although he is in pain after breaking four ribs, he is surrounded by his family, hoping Lisa can pull through. “They’ve been separated. Kirt is dealing with his own injuries but thinking heavily of Lisa,” Goodnow said. “The two were unsuspecting that the hit was going to come.”

A neighbor’s surveillance video captured the disturbing incident. Police say 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres was driving when the video shows him slowly pulling up near the couple. Lisa notices Torres’ truck and turns around. However, Torres then speeds up, running her over. Kirt went to check on her, but seconds later, Torres rammed him through a brick wall. When Torres tried to back up, the tire popped off, but that didn’t stop him from speeding off.

Investigators said that officers tracked a skid trail from Torres’ truck to a nearby home and found him standing next to it with a missing front tire. He was taken into custody. Court documents say he told police he was having issues with his brain and the devil told him to kill three people. Officers asked Torres if he killed three people, and he replied, “I think so,” according to court paperwork. Torres’ wife reportedly told police he had been acting strange all week. Other family members claimed Torres was taking random medications, police said.

Goodnow says the couple didn’t know the driver. He now faces two counts of aggravated assault. Goodnow says they could seek restitution and wouldn’t be surprised if Torres faces more charges over time. “All of a sudden, they are hospitalized with broken bones. They never wanted anything to do with this. They never asked for this,” said Goodnow.

The family of Kirt and Lisa Heaward have established a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. You can make a donation here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.