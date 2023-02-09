Jury seated for Christopher Clements’ second murder trial, opening statements set for Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A jury has been seated for Christopher Clements second murder trial.

The jury was selected on Thursday, Feb. 9, and opening statements are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Clements, already serving life for another murder conviction, is accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.

Clements was sentenced last year to life in prison for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez .

On Wednesday, Clements was in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Clements’ attorneys argued he had to return to Maricopa County because of a medical appointment for a condition that could result in permanent eye damage, but the judge denied the request. He will remain in Pima County for the trial, which is slated to last into March.

Clements was present in court Wednesday and occasionally whispered to his lawyer. He also smirked a few times and was swaying back and forth in his chair, but he did not speak.

