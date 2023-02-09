Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jury seated for Christopher Clements’ second murder trial, opening statements set for Tuesday

Clements accused of kidnapping, killing Isabel Celis in Tucson more than a decade ago
Christopher Clements will remain in Pima County for his murder trial, which starts Thursday with jury selection.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A jury has been seated for Christopher Clements second murder trial.

The jury was selected on Thursday, Feb. 9, and opening statements are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

13 News’ Mary Coleman will cover the trial and we will be updating our website throughout the day.

Clements, already serving life for another murder conviction, is accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.

Isabel Celis
Isabel Celis(Celis Family)

Clements was sentenced last year to life in prison for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, Clements was in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Clements’ attorneys argued he had to return to Maricopa County because of a medical appointment for a condition that could result in permanent eye damage, but the judge denied the request. He will remain in Pima County for the trial, which is slated to last into March.

Clements was present in court Wednesday and occasionally whispered to his lawyer. He also smirked a few times and was swaying back and forth in his chair, but he did not speak.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Edward Esquibel Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony...
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

Latest News

Super Bowl raises heart concerns
Super Bowl raises heart concerns
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.
Man admits to having child porn during job interview for El Mirage police, docs say