Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson police officer was seriously injured when his patrol car was struck near the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Tucson Police Department said the officer was responding to a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in the area when he was hit by a different driver and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver that allegedly hit the officer, identified as 42-year-old Edward Esquibel Jr., was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony criminal damage.

The police vehicle was struck north of the intersection where the officer had positioned it with its lights activated.

