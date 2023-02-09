Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud

Stephen Perko accused of defrauding county by lying on timesheet, falsifying military orders
Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime.

The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Perko has been accused of defrauding the department by lying on his timesheet and falsifying military orders.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, a mugshot of Perko was not available to 13 News. According to a post by the PCSD, Perko graduated from the corrections training academy in September 2016.

On Tuesday, a former PCSD sergeant was indicted on sexual assault charges and also cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia, who was fired by the department on Jan. 31, is facing charges for separate incidents.

The sexual assault charges are connected to an incident that allegedly happened at his home during a holiday party last year.

The leaving the scene of an accident charge comes from a hit-and-run that allegedly happened Sunday in the parking lot of the Circle K at Cortaro and Thornydale.

A confidential source said the accident was caught on the security video and 13 News has filed a public records request to get a copy of that video.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
One killed in crash near Interstate 10, I-19 interchange
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Authorities said this man has stolen more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a...
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Christopher Clements
Christopher Clements to remain in Pima County for murder trial, which starts Thursday with jury selection
Former Pima County sergeant Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia
Former Pima County sergeant indicted on two counts of sexual assault
Crisis averted as Arizona lawmakers waive school spending caps
Christopher Clements will remain in Pima County for his murder trial, which starts Thursday...
Christopher Clements ordered to remain in Pima County for duration of trial