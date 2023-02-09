Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime.

The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Perko has been accused of defrauding the department by lying on his timesheet and falsifying military orders.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, a mugshot of Perko was not available to 13 News. According to a post by the PCSD, Perko graduated from the corrections training academy in September 2016.

On Tuesday, a former PCSD sergeant was indicted on sexual assault charges and also cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia, who was fired by the department on Jan. 31, is facing charges for separate incidents.

The sexual assault charges are connected to an incident that allegedly happened at his home during a holiday party last year.

The leaving the scene of an accident charge comes from a hit-and-run that allegedly happened Sunday in the parking lot of the Circle K at Cortaro and Thornydale.

A confidential source said the accident was caught on the security video and 13 News has filed a public records request to get a copy of that video.

