Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima Sheriff Nanos shares lessons learned during body camera rollout

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is taking a look back.

It’s been nearly a year since the department implemented body cameras.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department to have body cameras in all districts before 2023

The process hasn’t been without a few bumps and lessons along the way.

Nanos said the cameras are helping his department improve the way it handles calls, including the most serious ones.

“We don’t know what we are going to get into,” Nanos said. “That’s part of the hazards of the job. It’s for this reason that we made the decision to put body cameras on over 750 people in the county.”

This includes deputies, detectives, and even those working at the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

Now, nearly one year later, he said it’s important to him to continue to be as transparent as possible with the public.

“It became such a valuable tool,” he said. “Not just in investigative efforts but to the community. Because, we do want you to see how we respond not just to any incident, but critical incidents as well.”

But it hasn’t come without a few lessons along the way.

Nanos said an incident at the jail made him reconsider having corrections officers be equipped with body cameras as well.

He also said his department gets requests often for the footage and he has made it a priority to get that it out as quickly as possible.

However, that video isn’t always readily available.

“Our turnaround time if you’re asking for your scene or your incident,” he said. “It can be three to six months depending on the size of that incident. But we’ve heard from some other agencies (it can take as long as 18 months).”

These videos can be very long depending on how many deputies responded to the incident, and how long they were there.

“If I’m at an event with my camera on, I might remove myself, but there are 10 other officers there,” he said. “Their camera becomes part of that editing if you will. So yes, you are seeing a movie.”

Nanos said the cameras are rolling even during the most minor calls. He added if someone is in uniform, they have a camera on them.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction...
One killed in crash near Interstate 10, I-19 interchange
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Authorities said this man has stolen more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a...
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
Christopher Clements
Christopher Clements to remain in Pima County for murder trial, which starts Thursday with jury selection
Goodnow says Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
Former Pima County sergeant Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia
Former Pima County sergeant indicted on two counts of sexual assault