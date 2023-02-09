Report: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly landed superstar forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks, and a pick swap in 2028 to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and T.J. Warren. However, Wojnarowski added the Nets would most likely look to trade Crowder before the deadline.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The move comes hours after Mat Ishbia was announced as the Suns new team owner. Bridges reacted to the late-night news with a tweet that simply read, “omygod lol.”

Omygod lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023

The 34-year-old Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The 13-time NBA All-Star has led the league in scoring four times in his career, and won the 2013-2014 NBA MVP award. In 39 games this season with the Nets, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Phoenix has never won an NBA championship. The Suns made the Finals two seasons ago, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. They also played in the Finals in 1976 and 1993. The quartet of Durant, Paul, Booker and Ayton appears to immediately turn the franchise into title contenders again.

The Suns have had several injuries this season, but played better in recent weeks. They jumped to fifth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. Booker (groin) and Paul (hip) have both recently returned. Durant is currently recovering from a ligament strain in his right knee, but is expected to return soon.

When former Nets teammate Kyrie Irving heard the news, he said: “I’m just glad that he got out of there.”

