Report: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

The new team owner makes an immediate splash
FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly landed superstar forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks, and a pick swap in 2028 to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and T.J. Warren. However, Wojnarowski added the Nets would most likely look to trade Crowder before the deadline.

The move comes hours after Mat Ishbia was announced as the Suns new team owner. Bridges reacted to the late-night news with a tweet that simply read, “omygod lol.”

The 34-year-old Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The 13-time NBA All-Star has led the league in scoring four times in his career, and won the 2013-2014 NBA MVP award. In 39 games this season with the Nets, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Phoenix has never won an NBA championship. The Suns made the Finals two seasons ago, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. They also played in the Finals in 1976 and 1993. The quartet of Durant, Paul, Booker and Ayton appears to immediately turn the franchise into title contenders again.

The Suns have had several injuries this season, but played better in recent weeks. They jumped to fifth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. Booker (groin) and Paul (hip) have both recently returned. Durant is currently recovering from a ligament strain in his right knee, but is expected to return soon.

When former Nets teammate Kyrie Irving heard the news, he said: “I’m just glad that he got out of there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

