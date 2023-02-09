Reporter arrested at Ohio Governor’s press conference

Advertise
By Brian Koster and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - A NewsNation reporter was arrested during Wednesday’s news conference being held by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor was updating the public and media about the East Palestine train derailment.

19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor caught the arrest on video.

Reporter Evan Lambert was doing a live report when he was told by law enforcement to be quiet during the Governor’s press conference.

Lambert was then escorted out of the gym, wrestled to the ground, and put into handcuffs.

Lambert is facing disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges, according to a NewsNation story.

NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin announced at 10:18 p.m. that Lambert had been released from jail.

DeWine commented on the incident:

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

