Salt River officer hospitalized in crash; Indian School Road closed east of Loop 101

SALT RIVER-PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating a car crash involving a police patrol truck in the Salt River Pima Indian Community.

Aerial video from the scene showed a Salt River police vehicle involved in an apparent head-on crash. According to Salt River police, an officer was going westbound along Indian School Road when it was hit by a car that crossed the center lane. Officers say paramedics rushed the officer and the suspect with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash. No other information was immediately released.

Indian School Road is closed from the Loop 101 to Dobson Road. It’s not yet clear when the road will reopen.

CLOSED: Indian School Rd Eastbound & Westbound between SR-101 (Pima Fwy) and Dobson Rd due to a police investigation. Avoid the area. #salt river #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/M7CvWRzNMY — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) February 9, 2023

