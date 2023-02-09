Advertise
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

Scottsdale police is recommending three counts of disorderly conduct.
.The whole incident was caught on camera
.The whole incident was caught on camera(thebandblackbird/Instagram)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.

Warning: Viewer discretion advised

Arizona’s Family reached out Wednesday to Ortega, who issued an apology, saying in part that he was “embarrassed and ashamed” by his actions.

After an investigation, Scottsdale police recommended three counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor. As the video spread online, many Native American groups remarked on the statements as being racist, suggesting that a hate crime had taken place. However, officers say that misdemeanor disorderly conduct does not qualify for a hate crime designation, based on the FBI’s definition.

“There is no specific offense of “hate crime” in Arizona, rather, a hate crime designator can be added to another criminal offense if it can be determined that the crime was motivated by race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity,” further explained Scottsdale police in a news release.

Still, the city wants to remind the residents and tourists alike that such offenses have no place in the city. “The City of Scottsdale prides itself as a welcoming community and condemns this individual’s racist comments - they do not represent our community,” Scottsdale police said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

