Tucson authorities looking for suspect who hit pedestrian, fled scene

Tucson police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the hit-and-run
(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the suspect who hit a man and fled the scene in Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 9.

Following the pedestrian accident, a Tucson police officer was seriously hurt when he was hit by a possible DUI driver.

The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian, an unnamed man, was hit near Glenn Street and Stone Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The TPD said the man was jaywalking and suffered life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian allegedly had drugs in his possession, but the TPD said investigators do not know if he was under the influence.

The driver who hit him did not stay at the scene. The suspect vehicle may be a light-colored, possibly grey, 2010-2012 Ford Fusion. Investigators said the vehicle may have front-end damage and a cracked windshield area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.

