Tucson firefighters extinguish 3-alarm fire in unoccupied building

Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 3500 block of East...
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 3500 block of East Ellington Place Wednesday night, Feb. 8.(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire damaged a building in the 3500 block of East Ellington Place Wednesday night, Feb. 8.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the three-alarm fire spread quickly and caused significant damage inside the building, which is near South Palo Verde Avenue and East Silverlake Road.

Crews say no one was inside the building when the fire sparked and no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway this morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

