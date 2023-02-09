Tucson firefighters extinguish 3-alarm fire in unoccupied building

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire damaged a building in the 3500 block of East Ellington Place Wednesday night, Feb. 8.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the three-alarm fire spread quickly and caused significant damage inside the building, which is near South Palo Verde Avenue and East Silverlake Road.

BUILDING FIRE 🔥 At 9:49 Wednesday evening #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 3500 block of E. Ellington for reports of a fire at an unoccupied building. Engine 11 was first on scene at 9:54, where they reported significant fire from inside the building, quickly spreading… pic.twitter.com/7TfLg7AJVh — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 9, 2023

Crews say no one was inside the building when the fire sparked and no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway this morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.