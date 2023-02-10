Advertise
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges

By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes.

On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley.

The Oro Valley Police Department said it happened in the 1700 block of Lamber Lane while the PCSD confirmed Kreibich had his children in the vehicle with him.

Kreibich was cited by the OVPD and released before being placed on administrative leave by the PCSD. Since Kreibich was not arrested, a mugshot is not available.

He has since returned to work “pending completion of the investigation by the Oro Valley Police Department.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, former PCSD Sgt. Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was indicted on sexual assault charges and also cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

The sexual assault charges are connected to an incident that allegedly happened at his home during a holiday party late last year.

The leaving the scene of an accident charge comes from a hit-and-run that allegedly happened Sunday in the parking lot of the Circle K at Cortaro and Thornydale.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pima Count Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was arrested and booked on a felony fraud charge.

Perko has been accused of defrauding the department by lying on his timesheet and falsifying military orders.

