Dinosaurs invading Pima County Fairgrounds Feb. 10-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The world’s largest and most popular dinosaur attraction is back in southern Arizona.

Jurassic Quest at the Pima County Fairgrounds returns Friday, Feb. 10, after a year for hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family.

Organizers say people can enjoy the expanded herd of lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little kids, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring dinosaur trainers.

Jurassic Quest goes until Sunday, Feb. 12, at the fairgrounds, doors open Friday at 12 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Then Saturday and Sunday they will be open at 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.

