Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for reportedly shooting at car he pulled over

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Mesa police officer has been formally charged months after he allegedly opened fire on a car he pulled over last summer. A grand jury indicted Kaylon Hall on two counts of endangerment, which are felonies. Prosecutors say on July 2, Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver in the area of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road for swerving in the road. Police said Hall tried to remove the suspect from the car for unknown reasons. That’s when the driver sped off, and Hall fired two shots at the car, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Police said the driver later called investigators that afternoon and said he wasn’t hurt and his car wasn’t hit. Mea police officials wouldn’t say if he was ever cited or charged. It’s unclear when Hall was let go from the department.

“An individual’s profession does not impact decision making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. No other details about the case were released.

