Family, friends remember fallen DEA agent Michael Garbo

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Family and friends gathered at the Amtrack station in Tucson Friday to remember DEA special agent Michael Garbo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021.

Friday would have been Michael’s 53rd birthday, and his wife Vida and daughter Alexis used the occasion to announce the Michael Garbo Foundation , which was started to keep his memory alive.

“Today Alexis and I celebrated Michael’s birthday with friends at the train station and gave Michael a gift that Alexis and I have been working on for some time,” Vida told 13 News. “It’s something we wish we did not have to do, but we are proud to be honoring a husband, father, friend, brother, hero.”

A few of the things the foundation has already accomplished are:

Partnered with the International Narcotics Interdiction to offer three college scholarships named after Michael.

Worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department for the Michael Garbo Firearms Award, which goes to the top recruit of the academy. Vida said

Partnered with the ANOA Arizona Narcotic Officers Association for the Michael Garbo Excellence Award. Vida said

Worked with Daimyo Jiu-Jitsu owners Manny and Brenda Flores to give out scholarships to kids. Vida said Michael loved to keep in shape with jiu-jitsu.

“We won’t let a day go without everyone realizing how much he inspired and taught others to do the right thing,” Vida said.

You can donate to and learn more about the foundation by going to www.michaelgarbofoundation.com

On the day he was killed, Michael was part of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police officers searching passengers’ luggage for contraband.

They were checking an Amtrak train that had stopped in Tucson en route from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

Authorities said Darrion Taylor, 26, started shooting at law enforcement during the check.

Michael was killed and a second DEA agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded . Taylor died during the gunfight.

DEA special agent Michael Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson in 2021. (DEA)

Vida and Alexis said they want to see the security on trains and busses being taken as seriously as for airplanes.

“Michael fought the war on illicit drugs and firearms that are getting onto our trains, buses and other forms of transportation,” Vida said. “Alexis and I want to continue the fight to increase security on trains and busses. We believe it should be the same security as it is to get on an airplane, high profile events. Guns and drugs are our deadly weapons so why is it allowed on trains and buses?

“Alexis and I know Michael would be here today if these laws were in place.”

