FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind gets gusty, kicking up dust Friday through the weekend ahead of our next storm system. Chance for valley rain and mountain snow begins Sunday night and continues through Monday. Highs will drop to the upper 50s Monday. Another system pushes through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us another chance for moisture and colder air!

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Windy, blowing dust possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 70 degrees. Windy.

MONDAY: 50% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 20% snow/rain chance in the morning. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

