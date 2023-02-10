Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 10th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind gets gusty, kicking up dust Friday through the weekend ahead of our next storm system. Chance for valley rain and mountain snow begins Sunday night and continues through Monday. Highs will drop to the upper 50s Monday. Another system pushes through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us another chance for moisture and colder air!

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Windy, blowing dust possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 70 degrees. Windy.

MONDAY: 50% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 20% snow/rain chance in the morning. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

