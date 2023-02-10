Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man admits to having child porn during job interview for El Mirage police, docs say

Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.
Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A polygraph test during a job interview led to a man admitting he had videos and photos of child porn, El Mirage police say. Court documents say on Monday, 25-year-old Sergio Celaya was taking a polygraph test as he was hoping to get hired as a police assistant for the El Mirage Police Department. However, during the interview, Celaya admitted he still had sexual videos of his ex-girlfriend and him from when they were teenagers, police said. He reportedly told officers he would go on a website where girls sent him videos of underage teen girls having sex. Celaya had a flash drive containing thousands of porn photos and videos, with one sexual video containing kids as young as 12-13 years old, court paperwork says.

Investigators say Celaya went on a free online chat website called Omegle and would send and receive sexual videos and photos of kids from strangers. He admitted to saving the files on the flash drive, and some had children between 11 and 15 years old, police said. Officers say Celaya said he didn’t send them to anyone and kept them for himself by using a virtual private network to encrypt his internet and account. Celaya told police he knew it was illegal to have child porn and wanted to delete the photos and videos or throw away the flash drive, but kept it instead, court documents say.

Detectives searched Celaya’s home near 75th and Glendale avenues and found four files containing child porn on his flash drives and laptop, with children between 5 and 15 years old. However, the flash drives had thousands of images saved, and investigators are still working on analyzing them, according to court paperwork. Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Edward Esquibel Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony...
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

Latest News

Super Bowl raises heart concerns
Super Bowl raises heart concerns
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud