Man admits to having child porn during job interview for El Mirage police, docs say

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A polygraph test during a job interview led to a man admitting he had videos and photos of child porn, El Mirage police say. Court documents say on Monday, 25-year-old Sergio Celaya was taking a polygraph test as he was hoping to get hired as a police assistant for the El Mirage Police Department. However, during the interview, Celaya admitted he still had sexual videos of his ex-girlfriend and him from when they were teenagers, police said. He reportedly told officers he would go on a website where girls sent him videos of underage teen girls having sex. Celaya had a flash drive containing thousands of porn photos and videos, with one sexual video containing kids as young as 12-13 years old, court paperwork says.

Investigators say Celaya went on a free online chat website called Omegle and would send and receive sexual videos and photos of kids from strangers. He admitted to saving the files on the flash drive, and some had children between 11 and 15 years old, police said. Officers say Celaya said he didn’t send them to anyone and kept them for himself by using a virtual private network to encrypt his internet and account. Celaya told police he knew it was illegal to have child porn and wanted to delete the photos and videos or throw away the flash drive, but kept it instead, court documents say.

Detectives searched Celaya’s home near 75th and Glendale avenues and found four files containing child porn on his flash drives and laptop, with children between 5 and 15 years old. However, the flash drives had thousands of images saved, and investigators are still working on analyzing them, according to court paperwork. Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.

