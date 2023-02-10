Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m.

Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive, which is near the Santa Cruz River.

The TPD said it is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.