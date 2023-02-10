Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

(Phil Anderson)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m.

Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive, which is near the Santa Cruz River.

The TPD said it is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Esquibel Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and felony...
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
Pima County Sheriff's Department Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko is facing a felony charge.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Christopher Clements
Jury seated for Christopher Clements’ second murder trial, opening statements set for Tuesday

Latest News

A landscaping crew chopped down two saguaros at The Gallery Golf Club.
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
Super Bowl raises heart concerns
Super Bowl raises heart concerns
A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday.
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
At least four Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees facing criminal investigations