Tucson USD gets most of its systems back online following cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District said it was able to get most of its systems back online following a cyber attack late last month.

TUSD was hit by computer hackers at the end of January, and its schools were forced to work offline for a while.

In an update sent Friday, Feb. 10, the district said its technology department and third-party experts were able to restore network access and many essential systems.

TUSD said its employees were paid on time, but some may be missing money earned through overtime and pay adjustments.

The district also said its parent portal, ParentVUE, is back up and running.

“We are very proud and appreciative of the efforts and support of everyone in the district and the third-party experts who have helped to guide us through this process,” the district said in the release. “Major progress is being made every day and will continue until we have all systems functioning.”

To prevent future attacks, the district said it has beefed up its security.

