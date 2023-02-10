Advertise
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

