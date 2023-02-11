Adults and teens with special needs get their “Night to Shine”

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Night to Shine is a prom night experience for the special needs community. Friday night, it made an in-person return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest, volunteers and community members were ecstatic to be back together celebrating this year’s theme, “Under the Sea.”

“I’m going to have fun and I’m going to dance,” said participant David Stechman.

Stechman was dressed in a tuxedo with a bright red bow tie, could not keep his excitement in as he waited among friends for his chance to enter Journey Church.

To start the night, each guest got their moment to shine as they entered the church via the red carpet. Volunteers lined each side of the carpet, cheering on guest as they were each escorted by a member of the Tucson Airport Authority Police Department, Tucson Fire Department or U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

For many guests, it was the highlight of their night.

“That was amazing. I felt like I was a movie star,” said participant Alex Blatchford.

The red-carpet experience was not the only thing guests had the chance to enjoy. There was a photo booth to document the night, princesses mingling throughout the room, great food and as with any prom, plenty of dancing.

And as with any prom, this one also had its very own kings and queens.

Nacelle Holden was one of this year’s queens. She dazzled volunteers and guests all night in her bright pink floor length gown. While getting dressed up was a highlight, being with her friends meant even more.

“I want to dance and be with friends,” said Holden.

This night brought in plenty of new faces and many returners looking forward to also seeing friends and experiencing the night they have not had since the pandemic.

“Everything, everyone, it’s a lot of fun, this is like my fifth or sixth time,” said Sharon Callaway, as she stood with a good friend.

While this night was special for the guests, it also had a huge impact on the many volunteers and community members involved.

“The night to shine is a beautiful event for these people, these are kids, parents and volunteers that are celebrating life and that everyone is special, and I am just happy to be a small part of the greeting crew,” said U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Even though there were plenty of things each person looked forward to, most could agree that being together as a community and spreading love were at the center of the night.

“I am looking forward to loving on all these kids,” said participant Emily Doty.

While the night eventually had to come to an end, most say it will be a one not easily forgotten.

This year’s event was attended by approximately 250 guests and 500 volunteers.

